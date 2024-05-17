Former Cruise CEO Launches Robotics Company, Alongside Ex-Tesla AI Lead

Kyle Vogt, former CEO of General Motors’ self-driving subsidiary Cruise has launched a robotics venture, alongside the previous AI tech lead at Tesla. Vogt announced the new firm in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing that the group, the Bot Company, would build robots “that do chores so you don’t have to.” “Our team has spent years building robots (including the self-driving kind) that give people some of that time back, and we’re taking that a step further with this company.” Vogt concluded the post saying the new company has already raised $150 million from a group of “investors and entrepreneurs,” saying more details will be announced in the future. The new company’s website is so far sparse on details, displaying only the simple mission: “We’re building robots that give you time back. Everyone is busy. Bots can help.” The Bot Company is co-led by Luke Holoubek, a former Technical Advisor for Cruise and Paril Jain, Tesla’s former tech lead and manager in AI. Jain also announced the venture on his social media, writing about his departure from Tesla, “it has been an incredible 7 years building the best self-driving product on the market…The team is on an amazing trajectory to continue pushing forward more improvements on the road to being driverless.”

