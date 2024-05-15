OODA Loop

Vermont Legislature Passes One of the Strongest Data Privacy Measures in the Country

The Democrat-controlled Vermont legislature has passed one of the strongest data privacy measures in the country aimed at cracking down on companies’ use of online personal data. The bill prohibits the sale of sensitive data, such as social security and drivers’ license numbers, financial or health information. It also sets meaningful limits on the amount of personal data that companies can collect and use. However, Republican Gov. Phil Scott has concerns about how part of the legislation could affect small businesses.

