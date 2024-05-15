China Presents Defining Challenge to Global Cybersecurity, Says GCHQ

China poses a genuine and increasing cyber risk to the UK, said Anne Keast-Butler, Director at GCHQ, the UK’s leading intelligence agency. “Through their coercive and destabilizing actions, the PRC poses a significant risk to international norms and values,” she said. “In cyberspace, we believe that the PRC’s irresponsible actions weaken the security of the internet for all.” Felicity Oswald, CEO of the NCSC, also noted that the US, UK, and allies have raised the alarm repeatedly about activity by the Volt Typhoon group, which could be laying the groundwork for disruptive or destructive cyber-attacks. Harry Coker, National Cyber Director at the White House, said that the People’s Republic of China (PRC) hackers are working on circumventing defenses, and are “targeting our interests at an unprecedented scale.”

