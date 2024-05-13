Ascension, a non-profit that runs one of the largest healthcare systems in the United States, is scrambling to contain a cyberattack that is currently causing disruption and “downtime procedures” at hospitals around the country. Ascension has about 142,000 employees managing hundreds of hospitals and 40 senior living facilities across the United States. The healthcare giant said computer systems affected include electronic health records, the MyChart patient communication portal, certain phone systems, and systems used for ordering tests, procedures, and medications.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/healthcare-giant-ascension-hacked-hospitals-diverting-emergency-service/