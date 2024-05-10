Philippines, US Simulate Mock Invasions in Largest Ever War Games

Troops from the United States and the Philippines have launched Javelin missiles and fired howitzers to simulate repelling a maritime invasion along the coast of the South China Sea, in a show of force capping joint war games held in China’s maritime backyard. They capped the largest ever Balikatan, or “shoulder-to-shoulder,” joint military exercises between US and Philippine troops. Tensions have risen amid multiple confrontations between Philippine vessels and the China Coast Guard in the South China Sea. The war games elicited a strong response from China, which managed to disrupt at least one live fire exercise in the South China Sea. This year’s exercises also showcased new US weapons, including a new mid-range missile launcher called the Typhon, that could be stationed in the Philippines during a conflict.

