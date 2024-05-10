Key Takeaways from China’s Xi European Tour to France, Serbia and Hungary

Chinese President Xi Jinping has concluded a five-day tour of Europe, after visiting France, Serbia and Hungary, where he touted Beijing’s vision of a multipolar world and held talks on trade, investments, and Russia’s war in Ukraine. Xi’s main aim with the visit, analysts say, was pushing for a world where the United States is less dominant, and controlling damage to China’s ties with the European Union as trade tensions grow amid a threat of European tariffs. The main takeaways from this trip were there were no concessions on trade in France and he expanded his economic footprint in Serbia and Hungary.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/5/10/key-takeaways-from-xi-jinpings-european-tour-to-france-serbia-and-hungary