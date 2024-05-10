OODA Loop

Key Takeaways from China’s Xi European Tour to France, Serbia and Hungary

Chinese President Xi Jinping has concluded a five-day tour of Europe, after visiting France, Serbia and Hungary, where he touted Beijing’s vision of a multipolar world and held talks on trade, investments, and Russia’s war in Ukraine. Xi’s main aim with the visit, analysts say, was pushing for a world where the United States is less dominant, and controlling damage to China’s ties with the European Union as trade tensions grow amid a threat of European tariffs. The main takeaways from this trip were there were no concessions on trade in France and he expanded his economic footprint in Serbia and Hungary. 

