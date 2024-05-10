Gaza Ceasefire Talks End With No Deal as Israel Ramps Up Rafah Attacks

The Israeli military has ramped up its attacks in Rafah, and hit Gaza City while crippling humanitarian aid operations across the Palestinian territory as ceasefire talks ended without a deal. 110,000 Palestinians have fled Rafah. Israeli troops are advancing in the east of the city in close combat operations and conducting air raids. Earlier this week, they seized control of the Rafah border crossing, sealing the crucial entry point for humanitarian aid. The Israeli and Hamas delegations left the Egyptian capital, Cairo, after the latest round of ceasefire talks. Hamas said a deal would involve a withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the return of Palestinians displaced by the war, and captives-for-prisoners swap, with the aim of a “permanent ceasefire”. Hamas’s demand for an initial 12-week pause in fighting was a major sticking point for Israel.

