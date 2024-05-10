OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Breach Grows Between Biden and Israel’s Leaders Over Rafah Invasion

Global Risk, News Briefs / by

Israeli leaders declared on Thursday that they would not be deterred by President Biden’s threat to withhold more arms shipments if the military launched a major assault on densely populated areas of Rafah. Their comments made clear the widening rift between Israel and the United States over the war and the prospect of a full-scale invasion of Rafah, where about a million Palestinians are sheltering. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while not responding directly to Mr. Biden, also struck a defiant tone. “If we need to stand alone, we will stand alone,” he said.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/09/world/middleeast/israel-gaza-rafah-biden.html

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.