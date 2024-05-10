Apple’s plans for AI on the iPhone could bring real-time transcription to its Voice Memos and Notes apps, according to a report from AppleInsider. The new feature is expected to arrive with iOS 18 and will reportedly let you see a running transcription of your audio recordings in either app. While Notes currently doesn’t let you record audio, a separate rumor from AppleInsider suggests Apple plans on adding this capability in iOS 18 as well. Audio transcription in either app sounds especially handy for students or journalists, who can save time transcribing a lengthy lecture or interview. It should also be helpful for anyone who just wants to take a quick look at their Voice Memos without having to listen to their recordings. As for Notes, Apple reportedly plans to go beyond transcriptions by adding AI-powered summaries. The company may add an option to generate a text summary of the recorded audio, AppleInsider reports. Audio transcription services like Otter offer similar features, but putting the capability directly on the iPhone could help reduce the reliance on third-party apps. During an earnings call earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook emphasized that the company’s AI features will have an “unwavering focus on privacy.” Apple’s own research papers suggest that the company will process simple AI requests directly on the iPhone, while sending out more complex asks to a third-party server. Notes and Voice Memos aren’t the only apps rumored to get the AI treatment in iOS 18. Other reports indicate that Apple is planning to introduce more AI features to Siri, which could eventually analyze and summarize texts in the Messages app. It may even add a new webpage summarization feature within Safari.

Full report : Apple might bring AI transcription to Voice Memos and Notes, this new feature can save you from relistening to your audio recordings.