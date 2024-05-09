Tens of Thousands Have Fled Rafah Since Monday, U.N. Says

Tens of thousands of people have fled since an Israeli call this week to evacuate part of the southern Gazan city of Rafah, as Israeli airstrikes intensify and fears grow that an incursion by Israeli ground forces to take over a border crossing could lead to a full-scale invasion. Israel on Monday began what it called a limited operation to secure the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt and destroy Hamas positions after a rocket attack in another area killed four Israeli soldiers the day before. The Israeli authorities warned around 110,000 people in Rafah to flee.

