Ransomware and extortion incidents surged by 67% in 2023, according to NTT Security Holdings’ 2024 Global Threat Intelligence Report. More than 5,000 ransomware victims were detected or posted across multiple social channels, up from approximately 3,000 in 2022. Critical infrastructure, supply chain, and financial services face the most risk. Threat actors continue to exploit vulnerabilities and zero days in the most popular software programs.

Read more: https://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2024/05/09/global-ransomware-crisis-worsens/