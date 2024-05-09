CISA Announces CVE Enrichment Project ‘Vulnrichment’

On Wednesday, the US cybersecurity agency CISA announced a new project that aims to add important information to CVE records in an effort to help organizations improve their vulnerability management processes. The project is named Vulnrichment and its goal is the enrichment of public CVE records. CISA says the information added as part of the Vulnrichment project can help organizations prioritize remediation efforts and understand trends, and it can drive vendors to address entire classes of vulnerabilities.

