ChatGPT maker OpenAI exploring how to ‘responsibly’ make AI erotica

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence powerhouse behind ChatGPT and other leading AI tools, revealed on Wednesday it is exploring how to “responsibly” allow users to make AI-generated porn and other explicit content. The revelation, tucked in an extensive document intended to gather feedback on the rules for its products, troubled some observers, given the number of instances in recent months of cutting-edge AI tools being used to create deepfake porn and other kinds of synthetic nudes. Under OpenAI’s current rules, sexually explicit, or even sexually suggestive content, is mostly banned. But now, OpenAI is taking another look at that strict prohibition. “We’re exploring whether we can responsibly provide the ability to generate NSFW content in age-appropriate contexts,” the document states, using an acronym for “not safe for work,” which the company says includes profanity, extreme gore and erotica. Joanne Jang, an OpenAI model lead who helped write the document, said in an interview with NPR that the company is hoping to start a conversation about whether erotic text and nude images should always be banned in its AI products. “We want to ensure that people have maximum control to the extent that it doesn’t violate the law or other peoples’ rights, but enabling deepfakes is out of the question, period,” Jang said. “This doesn’t mean that we are trying now to create AI porn.” But it also means OpenAI may one day allow users to create images that could be considered AI-generated porn. “Depends on your definition of porn,” she said. “As long as it doesn’t include deepfakes. These are the exact conversations we want to have.”

