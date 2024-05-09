OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Biden Says the U.S. Will Not Supply Israel With Weapons to Attack Rafah

Global Risk, News Briefs / by

If Israel launches a long-threatened assault in southern Gaza, President Biden said he would block the delivery of weapons that could be fired into densely populated areas of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians are sheltering. However, Mr. Biden said the United States would still ensure Israel’s security, including the Iron Dome missile defense system and Israel’s “ability to respond to attacks” like the one Iran launched in April. The president had already halted the shipment of 3,500 bombs last week out of concern that they might be used in a major assault on Rafah. On Wednesday, he said that he would also block the delivery of artillery shells. Mr. Biden’s remarks underscore the growing rift between the United States and its closest Middle East ally over the war in Gaza. 

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/08/us/politics/biden-israel-weapons-rafah.html

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.