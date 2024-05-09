Biden Says the U.S. Will Not Supply Israel With Weapons to Attack Rafah

If Israel launches a long-threatened assault in southern Gaza, President Biden said he would block the delivery of weapons that could be fired into densely populated areas of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians are sheltering. However, Mr. Biden said the United States would still ensure Israel’s security, including the Iron Dome missile defense system and Israel’s “ability to respond to attacks” like the one Iran launched in April. The president had already halted the shipment of 3,500 bombs last week out of concern that they might be used in a major assault on Rafah. On Wednesday, he said that he would also block the delivery of artillery shells. Mr. Biden’s remarks underscore the growing rift between the United States and its closest Middle East ally over the war in Gaza.

