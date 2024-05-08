OpenAI reportedly wants to enter the search market

OpenAI has designs to take on Google in the search market. The AI startup is even hiring Google employees to pull off the feat, according to a new report. OpenAI is secretly building a new search platform that would directly compete with Google Search and Microsoft’s Bing, Bloomberg is reporting, citing a person who claims to have knowledge of the startup’s plans. The search feature would be baked into ChatGPT and let you ask questions like you already do in Google’s search box. The platform would then deliver results, along with cited sources and in some cases, images next to text results to provide more context, according to the report. Google has dominated the search game for decades, providing a superior experience for those who want to get answers to questions, find solutions to their problems, or just expand their knowledge. While plenty of companies have tried to topple Google, not one has been successful. OpenAI has the potential to forge a different path thanks to its massive repository of data, exceptional compute power, and large language models (LLMs). With millions of people around the globe already using its ChatGPT tool to get answers to burning questions, search seems like an obvious use case. That said, building a search platform isn’t easy. OpenAI is thus actively hiring Google employees who work on the company’s search team, The Verge is reporting, citing a (presumably separate) source. The Verge didn’t say how many employees OpenAI has been able to woo.

Full exclusive : OpenAI has been aggressively trying to poach Google employees for a team working on a ChatGPT feature to search the web and show results with citations.