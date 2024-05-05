The security chief of Microsoft, Charlie Bell, is pledging significant reforms and a strategic shift to prioritize security above all other product features. “This is job number one for us,” Bell said in his first public comments since the Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB) called public attention to “a cascade of avoidable Microsoft errors” that led to one of the most daring APT attacks in history. In addition, engineering teams across Microsoft Azure, Windows, Microsoft 365, and Security have begun what Bell refers to as “engineering waves” to prioritize security enhancements and remediation within an expanded Secure Future Initiative (SFI). The new strategy will place an emphasis on protecting Microsoft’s production networks and systems by improving isolation, monitoring, inventory, and secure operations.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/microsoft-overhauls-cybersecurity-strategy-after-scathing-csrb-report/