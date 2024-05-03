Turkey Says It Halts Trade With Israel Over Gaza Aid Access

Turkey has halted exports and imports to and from Israel, the Turkish Ministry of Trade says, because of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “Export and import transactions related to Israel have been stopped, covering all products,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday. Turkey last month imposed trade restrictions on Israel over what it said was Israel’s refusal to allow Ankara to take part in airdrops of aid for Gaza and for Israel’s war on the enclave.

