Israeli Officials Weigh Sharing Power With Arab States in Postwar Gaza

For months, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has avoided detailed public discussion about Gaza’s postwar future. Behind the scenes, however, senior officials in his office have been weighing an expansive plan for postwar Gaza, in which Israel would offer to share oversight of the territory with an alliance of Arab countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the United States. According to that proposal, Israel would do so in exchange for normalized relations between itself and Saudi Arabia. Far-right members of Mr. Netanyahu’s coalition are almost certain to dismiss such an idea, and so are the Arab countries mentioned as possible participants. The disclosure comes against the backdrop of intense international efforts to get Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire, and it follows growing pressure on Israel to plan for what comes next.

