Powerful New Chatbot Disappears as Mysteriously as It Arrived

A mysterious new AI chatbot called “gpt2-chatbot” turned heads this week after it became available on a major large language model benchmarking site, LMSYS Org. No one knows where it came from, but many consider it to have roughly the same capabilities as OpenAI’s GPT-4. This put gpt2-chatbot in a rare class of AI models that only a handful of developers worldwide have been able to achieve. “No one knows who made it or what it is, but I have been playing with it a little and it appears to be in the same rough ability level as GPT-4,” Ethan Mollick, a Professor researching artificial intelligence at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, said in a tweet on Monday. Just as gpt2-chatbot was peaking in hype, the chatbot disappeared on Tuesday afternoon. A notice on LMSYS site’s homepage reads “gpt2-chatbot is currently unavailable.” A tweet from the organization later confirmed that the chatbot had been taken offline “due to unexpectedly high traffic.” However, LMSYS says to “stay-tuned for its broader releases.” Online AI communities have gone wild about the anonymous gpt2-chatbot. One X user claims that gpt2-chatbot nearly coded a perfect clone of the mobile game Flappy Bird. Another X user says it solved an International Math Olympiad problem in one shot. On long Reddit threads, users are speculating wildly about the origins of the gpt2-chatbot and arguing over whether it’s from OpenAI, Google, or Anthropic. There’s no evidence for these claims, but tweets from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other executives have just added fuel to the fire.

