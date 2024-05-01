Anthropic iPhone AI app, business plan to compete with OpenAI announced

Anthropic on Wednesday announced its first-ever enterprise offering and a free iPhone app. The generative artificial intelligence startup is the company behind Claude, one of the chatbots that, like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, has exploded in popularity in the past year. Anthropic, founded by ex-OpenAI research executives, has backers including Google, Salesforce and Amazon , and in the past year, it’s closed five different funding deals totaling about $7.3 billion. The new plan for businesses, dubbed Team, has been in development over the last few quarters and involved beta-testing with between 30 and 50 customers in industries such as technology, financial services, legal services and health care, Anthropic co-founder Daniela Amodei told CNBC in an interview, adding that the idea for the service was partially borne out of many of those same customers asking for a dedicated enterprise product. “So much of what we were hearing from enterprise businesses is people are kind of using Claude at the office already,” Amodei said. The Team plan offers access to all three of Anthropic’s latest Claude models, with increased usage limits, admin tools and billing management, as well as a longer “context window,” meaning the ability for businesses to have “multi-step conversations” and upload long documents like research papers and legal contracts for processing, according to Anthropic. Other features coming include “citations from reliable sources to verify AI generated claims,” per the release. The Team offering costs $30 per user per month when billed monthly. It requires a minimum of five users.

