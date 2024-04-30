US says Israeli army units violated human rights

The US state department has found five units of the Israeli military responsible for violations of human rights in individual incidents, but says they will continue to send US military backing. All of the incidents took place outside of Gaza before the current war.

Israel took corrective action in four units, and gave additional information on the fifth. This means the units remain eligible for US military assistance. Washington is Israel’s major military backer, supplying it with $3.8bn worth of weapons and defense systems every year. This announcement is the first of its kind for any Israeli unit by the US government.

