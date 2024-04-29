With Israel Poised to Invade Rafah, Negotiators Try Again for Cease-Fire Deal

As international diplomats converged in the Middle East on Sunday seeking a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, Israel wrestled with whether to go forward with a ground invasion of Rafah. Israeli officials have said repeatedly that they plan to move into Rafah, but over the weekend, they made clear they were open to holding off if it meant they could secure the release of Israeli hostages taken when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/28/world/middleeast/rafah-israel-gaza-war.html