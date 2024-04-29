US Finds Putin Probably Did Not Order Navalny’s Death in February: Report

Intelligence officials in the United States have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin probably did not plan for jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny to be killed in February at an Arctic prison camp, according to US media reports. The Wall Street Journal reported that US intelligence agencies did not dispute Putin’s culpability in Navalny’s death, but had concluded that the Russian President probably did not order Navalny’s death at the time it took place. The Associated Press news agency, citing a US official, reported separately that the intelligence community had found “no smoking gun” that Putin was aware of the timing of Navalny’s death or directly ordered it.

