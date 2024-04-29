Ukraine’s Military Chief Warns of Deteriorating Situation on Frontline

Ukraine’s top commander has said Kyiv’s outnumbered troops fell back to new positions west of three villages on the eastern front, where Russia has concentrated significant forces in several locations. The Ukrainian military is waiting for the recently approved US aid to arrive, which will help close the firepower disparity between the sides. Ukrainian officials say the aid is critical to holding off Russia’s two-year-old invasion.

