Collection Agency FBCS Says Data Breach Exposed Nearly 2 million People

Debt collection agency Financial Business and Consumer Solutions (FBCS) is notifying roughly 2 million individuals that their personal information was compromised in a recent data breach. The incident, the company says, was discovered on February 26, 2024, and involved “unauthorized access to certain systems in its network”. FBCS’ investigation revealed that a third-party had access to those systems between February 14 and February 26, and that the information, which included names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and account information, was viewed or accessed during that time frame.

