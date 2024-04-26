Ukraine Could Use New Weapons to Hit Russian Targets in Crimea, Pentagon Says

Ukrainian forces will be able to use a newly delivered, coveted long-range missile system, called Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), to more effectively target Russian forces in occupied Crimea, senior Pentagon officials said on Thursday. The missile system has a 100-mile range and is armed with wide-spreading cluster munitions. The new system can reach deeper into Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine and target supply nodes for Russian forces in the southeast. The goal for the new longer-range systems is to put more pressure on Crimea, a hub of Russian air and ground forces. The Biden administration sent the longer-range ATACMS secretly, to avoid alerting the Russians.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/25/us/politics/ukraine-aid-atacms.html