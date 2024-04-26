Spotting AI Washing: How Companies Overhype Artificial Intelligence

Although I firmly believe AI is a hugely transformative technology that will change the world in many ways, it’s also clear that there is a lot of hype and hot air around the subject! It’s something that inevitably occurs with any exciting technology, particularly when there’s a lot of money to be made.This is no surprise, given that past studies have shown that startups that mention ‘AI’ attract 15 percent to 50 percent more investment than those that don’t! So, it’s important to be able to tell the difference between what’s real and what is being concocted by marketing departments simply interested in what they can sell us. Here, I’ll be looking at the phenomenon of AI washing – what it is, who is doing it, why it is dangerous, and perhaps most importantly, how to spot it. In basic terms, AI washing involves exaggerating the capabilities of a product or service that is sold as ‘AI’ in order to make it look more sophisticated, innovative or intelligent than it actually is. It can be seen as a form of bandwagon jumping. The term itself derives from ‘greenwashing’, which is frequently used to describe projects, products or services that overstate how environmentally-friendly they are, to appeal to eco-conscious consumers. Marketers attempting to AI-wash their products and services will often:

· Overstate their capabilities – implying that their AI models and algorithms are more powerful, useful or flexible than they actually are.

· Misleadingly use the term ‘intelligent’ – when, in fact, the software doesn’t use algorithms capable of learning and making decisions without being explicitly programmed how to do so.

· Offer very vague definitions – Not specifically explaining which elements are ‘intelligent’ and which rely on traditional software methodologies or human input.

· Downplay the amount of human input involved – either on the part of the service provider or the user.

One way of looking at it is that AI washing is like painting ‘go-faster’ stripes on a car without upgrading the engine, allowing marketers to capitalize on the excitement around AI while not offering anything that’s genuinely revolutionary.

