Vote to Resume U.S. Military Aid Is Met With Relief in Ukraine

The aid package for Ukraine has finally been approved by Congress. The decision by American lawmakers to resume military assistance after months of costly delay was greeted with a collective sigh of relief and an outpouring of gratitude across a battered and bloodied Ukraine. The $60 billion military assistance package approved by the House is expected to be voted on by the Senate and signed by President Biden as early as Tuesday. The Pentagon has said it could resume sending weapons to Ukraine within days through a well-established logistics network. The Pentagon has not released details of what will be included in the first assistance package, however it will likely include shells for artillery and precision rockets for longer-distance strikes. Some items, like artillery shells, could start arriving relatively quickly, but both Ukrainian commanders and military analysts cautioned that it would take weeks before the U.S. assistance started to have a direct impact on the fight.

