Rocket Attack from Iraq Targets US Base in Syria

Several rockets have been fired from Iraq towards a US military base in northeastern Syria. The attack is the first since early February to target US troops, when Iranian-backed groups in Iraq brought to an end a campaign that had seen regular strikes against the US-led international coalition. The resumed hostilities came a day after Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani returned from a visit to the United States where he met with President Joe Biden.

