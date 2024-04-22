Boston Dynamics’ new humanoid moves like no robot you’ve ever seen

The humanoid robotics market is starting to heat up, and the company that’s been doing this the longest isn’t going to sit by and watch. Boston Dynamics has a new humanoid robot that the company says represents a path to commercialization. It’s the company’s next-generation, all-electric “Atlas” robot. While new Atlas and old Atlas share a name, they couldn’t be more different when it comes to construction. The old Atlas—a research platform and viral sensation that could handle nearly any terrain, do backflips, and pick up heavy objects—was powered by a heavy, complicated hydraulics system. The new Atlas is all-electric and looks like it’s a fraction of the size and weight of the hydraulic version. It also looks like a product, with covers around all the major components and consumer-friendly design touches like a giant status light in the head and a light-up power button that looks like it was ripped right from the Spot assembly line. Hydraulic Atlas is being retired to make way for the all-electric version. The company posted one last goodbye video for the hydraulic model on its YouTube page, showing the history of the project. Atlas has done a lot of neat tricks over the years, but getting there has required a lot of learning—part of that is taking some absolutely gnarly slams, which are highlighted in the video. The video seemed to go out of its way to show just how cumbersome hydraulics can be. At one point, it looks like Atlas’ foot completely breaks off, and hydraulic fluid gushes all over the floor. Other times, the robot just springs a leak, and a fine mist of high-pressure fluid sprays everywhere as the robot goes limp. The fluid has a red tinge to it, so with a little imagination, it can look pretty gory! Look at any clear picture of old Atlas, and you will see a constantly wobbling halo of thick, black hydraulic lines hanging all over the robot. Two lines come out of the backpack and form big hoops around the shoulders, running down the arms to the hands. Two more hoses come out of the bottom of the backpack around the robot’s hips and run down either leg.

Full report : Boston Dynamics’ new all-electric, 360° joints give the new Atlas plenty of inhuman movements.