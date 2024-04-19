Ukraine’s air force says it shot down a Russian strategic bomber with antiaircraft missiles for the first time since the war began in 2022. The warplane was downed in Russian airspace on Friday after it took part in a long-range air strike that killed at least nine people in the central region of Dnipropetrovsk. Russian officials denied Ukraine’s attack and said the plane crashed over the southern Stavropol region due to a technical malfunction.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/19/ukraine-says-it-shot-down-russian-strategic-bomber-after-strike-kills-nine