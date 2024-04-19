Israel’s Strike Was Smaller Than Expected, and So Was Iran’s Reaction

The relatively limited scope of Israel’s overnight strikes on Iran, and a subdued response from Iranian officials, may have lowered the chances of an immediate escalation between the two countries, analysts said. For days, there have been fears that a forceful Israeli response to Iran’s attack on southern Israel last weekend could prompt an even more aggressive riposte from Iran. Foreign leaders warned Israel against a counterattack that might further destabilize the region. However, Israel’s strike appeared less damaging than expected, allowing Iranian officials and state-run news outlets to downplay its significance, at least at first.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/04/19/world/middleeast/iran-response-israel-strikes.html