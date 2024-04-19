‘Blatant Aggression’: Reactions to US Veto of Palestine’s UN Membership Bid

The United States vetoed a draft resolution at the UN Security Council (UNSC) which recommended granting the State of Palestine full membership in the United Nations. This veto was expected as the United States is Israel’s main political and military backer. Twelve countries voted in favor of the resolution, which was introduced by Algeria, while the United Kingdom and Switzerland abstained. In a statement, the office of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called the US veto “unfair, unethical and unjustified”.

