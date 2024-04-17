Myanmar refugees take shelter in Thailand’s Mae Sot

The aftermath of the military coup in Myanmar has driven a surge of young men across the border into Mae Sot, Thailand, seeking refuge from conscription. Sanjay, one such fugitive, now resides in a makeshift shelter in a sugarcane field, grateful for the safety despite the austere living conditions. His flight mirrors the exodus of thousands from Myanmar since the coup, with Mae Sot becoming a haven fraught with tensions and fears reminiscent of Cold War-era Berlin. For Sanjay and others like him, the risks of arrest and deportation pale in comparison to the prospect of fighting against fellow Burmese under military rule. The recent skirmishes between insurgent groups and the Burmese army have only exacerbated the situation, further depleting military ranks and driving more individuals to flee. Mae Sot, both sanctuary and prison, grapples with the influx of refugees, with limited resources and no official recognition from Thai authorities. Despite the challenges, many find solace in their newfound freedom, even as they confront uncertain futures and the specter of ongoing conflict in their homeland.

