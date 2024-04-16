Cyber Operations Intensify in Middle East, With Israel the Main Target

Tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate and cyberattacks and operations have become a standard part of the conflicts. The head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate blamed Iran and Hezbollah for constant cyberattacks against the country’s networks, government agencies and businesses last week. These attacks tripled in intensity as Israel’s military operations continued against Hamas in Gaza.

The volume of cyberattacks have been running at a lower level so far this year, but renewed tensions between Israel, Iran, and Lebanon could lead to more cyber activity. Overall, Israel should be ready for more cyberattacks according to Google’s report released in February.

