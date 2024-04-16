OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Cisco Duo’s Multifactor Authentication Service Breached

Cyber, News Briefs / by

A third-party provider that handles telephony for Cisco’s Duo multifactor authentication service (MFA) has been compromised in a social engineering cyberattack. Cisco Duo Customers have been warned to be on alert for phishing schemes.

The company that handles SMS and VOIP MFA messaging traffic for Cisco was breached on April 1. The actor used compromised employee credentials and once inside the provider’s systems, they downloaded SMS logs for specific users within a certain timeframe. Cisco Duo did not identify the provider in its notice to users. Cisco advised impacted users to notify anyone whose information was exposed, and to remain vigilant against phishing attacks using stolen data.

Read More: Cisco Duo’s Multifactor Authentication Service Breached

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.