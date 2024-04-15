US Military says it Destroyed Dozens of Drones Fired from Iran, Yemen

The United States’ military said it has destroyed dozens of drones and at least six ballistic missiles aimed at Israel from Iran and Yemen. “Iran’s continued unprecedented, malign, and reckless behavior endangers regional stability and the safety of U.S. and coalition forces,” CENTCOM said in a post on X. CENTCOM also stated they will continue to support Israel’s defense against these dangerous actions by Iran. Biden described US support for Israel’s self-defense as “ironclad” but warned that Washington would not join any retaliatory action taken by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government against Tehran. The threat of all-out war between Israel and Iran has put the region on tenterhooks, prompting calls for restraint from Middle Eastern neighbors and major powers.

