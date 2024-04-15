Iran Warns Israel, US of ‘Severe Response’ in Case of Retaliation

Iran has warned Israel of a larger attack on its territory should it retaliate against Tehran’s overnight drone and missile attacks, adding that the United States should not back an Israeli military action. Bagheri said the Iranian attack on Israel “has achieved all its goals, and in our view the operation has ended, and we do not intend to continue”. Israel’s defense chief, Yoav Gallant, warned in a televised statement that the confrontation with Iran “is not over yet”. Given Israel’s “historically low threat tolerance and practice of disproportionate response”, further retaliations and escalations could be seen, Farzan Sabet, a senior researcher at the Geneva-based Global Governance Centre, said.

