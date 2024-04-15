House Passes Reauthorization of Key US Surveillance Program After Days of Upheaval Over Changes

The House voted Friday to reauthorize and reform a key U.S. government surveillance tool following a dramatic showdown on the floor over whether the FBI should be restricted from using the program to search for Americans’ data. The bill was approved on a bipartisan basis, 273-147, though it will still have to clear the Senate to become law. The legislation approved Friday would extend the surveillance program for two years, rather than the full five-year authorization first proposed.

