Europe Pledges to Boost Aid to Sudan on Unwelcome War Anniversary

Germany will provide 244 million euros ($260m) in humanitarian aid to Sudan, one year after the country plunged into war. Other European countries are also expected to pledge more funds. European diplomats met in France on Monday to discuss this issue. At the conference, France is seeking contributions from the international community and attention to a crisis officials say is being crowded out of the global conversation by ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza. The United States also planned to announce an additional $100m in aid, Reuters reported on Sunday. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom on Monday announced sanctions against businesses linked to the warring parties in Sudan.

