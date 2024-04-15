CISA’s Malware Analysis Platform could Foster Better Threat Intel

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has given organizations a new resource for analyzing suspicious and potentially malicious files, URLs, and IP addresses by making its Malware Next-Gen Analysis platform available to everyone earlier this week. The Malware Next-Gen platform uses dynamic and static analysis tools to analyze submitted samples and determine if they are malicious. It gives organizations a way to obtain timely and actionable information on new malware samples.

