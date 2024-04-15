Big Tech is on a generative AI hiring spree

Tech companies are on the hunt for unprecedented numbers of computer science people—many of them PhDs—to build and apply generative AI systems. But such talent is in limited supply. Five of the major AI employers—Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI—are hiring 501 generative AI roles between them, according to their corporate job boards, as well as 1,725 people in the broader field of AI and machine learning. It’s unlikely this hiring spree will cool anytime soon: The World Economic Forum predicts that the employment of AI and machine learning specialists will grow 30% by 2027. Below, a few highlights from the various companies’ job boards:

Meta is hiring 174 people to discover and apply new generative AI technology. Some of these positions sit within the company’s AR/VR group, suggesting that future headsets may generate video scenery within the user’s world view. Meta’s Foundational AI Research (FAIR) group, is hiring 44 positions.

Google is hiring for 75 roles that focus directly on generative AI, and 23 of them require or prefer a PhD.

Microsoft is hiring 134 people to research and apply generative AI. A search for general AI and machine learning roles yielded 240 listings.

OpenAI is hiring 73 research, development, and engineering roles, 33 of which are researchers who work directly on generative models (including safety and alignment), while 31 of the roles are for engineers who build products and features around the models. OpenAI doesn’t specify educational requirements in its job listings.

Apple was slower to embrace generative AI than its peers, but the company appears to be correcting course now. It’s currently trying to hire 368 people for jobs in natural language processing, reinforcement learning, computer vision, applied research, and AI infrastructure roles. At least 54 outstanding positions are focused at least in part on generative AI systems such as chatbots or video/image generation. Most roles ask for an MS or PhD in computer science or a related field.

Those are just some of the big players. Smaller startups are looking for talent, too. Many of the AI job listings put a premium on experience with building models and infrastructure. Building, training, and steering models—especially generative AI models—depends on trial and error, and every trial and error costs money, so it’s valuable to have people who have gone through similar processes at other companies.

