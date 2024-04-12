Japan, Philippines, US rebuke China over ‘dangerous’ South China Sea moves

The leaders of Japan, the Philippines and the United States have voiced “serious concern” over China’s actions in the disputed South China Sea. Beijing has stepped up its activities in the strategic waterway in recent years, and tensions have risen, particularly with the Philippines. “We express our serious concerns about the People’s Republic of China’s [PRC] dangerous and aggressive behavior in the South China Sea,” the three leaders said in a joint statement at the end of a first-ever summit between the three countries, which took place in Washington, DC.

