European court rules human rights violated by climate inaction

A group of Swiss women have won the first climate case victory in the European Court of Human Rights. The women claimed that their age, mostly in their 70s, and their gender made them vulnerable to the effects of heatwaves due to climate change. The court ruled that Switzerland’s efforts to meet its emission reduction targets have been inadequate.

This is the first time the powerful court has ruled on global warming. The ruling is binding and can influence the law in 46 countries in Europe, including the UK. The court ruled that Switzerland did not comply with its duties under the Convention concerning climate change and it had violated the right to respect for private and family life. The court also found that there were critical gaps in the country’s policies to tackle climate change.

