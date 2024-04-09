Change Healthcare Targeted in Second Ransomware Attack

Change Healthcare has reported that it is facing another attack, this time from ransomware gang RansomHub, only weeks after it was a victim in an ALPHV/BlackCat cyberattack. RansomHub is demanding an extortion payment for an alleged 4TB of data that was stolen from the company.

If the payment is not processed in 12 days, the group is threatening to sell the data to the highest bidder. The stolen information contains the sensitive data of US military personnel and patients, as well as medical records and financial information. Change Healthcare is a subsidiary of United Healthcare and is in the position of deciding whether or not to pay the ransom, after just getting back on its feet from the last attack.

