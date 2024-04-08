South Korea puts Second Military Spy Satellite Successfully into Orbit

South Korea has successfully launched its second military reconnaissance satellite. Seoul’s military said in a statement that its “independent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities have been further strengthened” by the successful launch. South Korea, which plans to launch a total of five military spy satellites by 2025, is in a race with North Korea to expand its surveillance capabilities amid rising tension on the Korean Peninsula.

