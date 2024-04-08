How Can the Energy Sector Bolster its Resilience to Ransomware Attacks?

Since it plays a vital role in every functioning society, the energy sector has always been a prime target for state-backed cybercriminals. As cyberattacks and ransomware rates continue to increase, there is a real concern among energy providers about the operational resilience of the industry. The energy sector’s risks are driven by its reliance on outdated and legacy technologies and the deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. To address these critical risks, energy companies must undertake systematic vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, with a specific focus on applications that interface between IT and OT systems. Organizations should also implement a combination of identity access management (IAM) and privilege access management (PAM) solutions.

