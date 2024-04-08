OODA Loop

Enterprise AI Security Firm TrojAI Raises $5.75M in Seed Funding

This week, TrojAI,  a provider of enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) security solutions, announced a $5.75 million funding round of additional seed capital. The company says its platform helps organizations comply with benchmarks such as the OWASP AI framework as well as privacy regulations by testing models prior to deployment and protecting applications from things such as sensitive data loss once deployed. The additional capital will support product development, sales, and marketing efforts, and expand operations to the U.S. with a new office in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/enterprise-ai-security-firm-trojai-raises-5-75m-in-seed-funding/