UN Rights Body Demands Israel be held Accountable for Possible ‘War Crimes’

The United Nations Human Rights Council has adopted a resolution calling to halt all arms sales to Israel and to hold them accountable for possible war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip. Friday’s vote marked the first time that the UN’s top rights body has taken a position on the nearly six-month war, highlighting warnings of “genocide” in the conflict that has killed more than 33,000 people. The resolution passed with 28 of the council’s 47 member states voting in favor. The United States and Germany were among the six countries that opposed it.

