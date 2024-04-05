Russia downs dozens of drones as Kremlin warns NATO over Ukraine

Russia has downed 53 Ukrainian drones, the majority of which targeted the southern Rostov region, the Ministry of Defense said, as the Kremlin warned that Russia and NATO are now in “direct confrontation” over Ukraine. As the warring nations continue to exchange fire, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said more aid is urgently needed for Ukraine. Speaking to reporters at the sideline of NATO’s 75th anniversary celebrations in Brussels on Thursday, Blinken said support for Ukraine is especially important as countries such as China, North Korea and Iran are helping Russia build its defense industrial base.

